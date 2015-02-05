FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -2014 group results (IFRS)
February 5, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -2014 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
              Japan Tobacco Inc 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
               9 months ended    Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Dec 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2014   Dec 31, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST                 COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.15 trln       2.40 trln      2.38 trln               
                                 (+13.2 pct)                             
  Operating        499.76          648.26         539.00                 
                                 (+21.8 pct)                             
  Pretax           502.30          636.20                                
                                 (+24.9 pct)                             
  Net              362.92          427.99         387.00                 
                                 (+24.6 pct)                             
  EPS Basic      199.67 yen      235.48 yen     212.92 yen               
  EPS Diluted    199.56 yen      235.35 yen                              
  Ann Div        100.00 yen       96.00 yen     108.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         50.00 yen       46.00 yen      54.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         50.00 yen       50.00 yen      54.00 yen               
  NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and 
 privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
  sales as core business. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
