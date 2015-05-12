FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Pioneer -2014/15 group results
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Pioneer -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Pioneer  Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR       
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        COMPANY    
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST      H1 FORECAST  
  Sales          501.68          498.05         487.00         227.50     
               (+0.7 pct)      (+10.2 pct)    (-2.9 pct)     (-3.6 pct)   
  Operating        7.78           11.17           8.00           1.00     
               (-30.4 pct)     (+86.2 pct)    (+2.9 pct)     (-70.3 pct)  
  Recurring     loss 2.92          5.11           6.00          0 mln     
                              (+529.4 pct)                                
  Net             14.63          531 mln                                  
  Net                                             1.00        loss 4.00   
                                              (-93.2 pct)                 
  EPS           39.85 yen       1.49 yen       2.72 yen    loss 10.89 yen 
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                     
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                     
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                     
  NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
  and car audio.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

