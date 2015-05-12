TABLE-Pioneer -2014/15 group results

May 12 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 501.68 498.05 487.00 227.50 (+0.7 pct) (+10.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-3.6 pct) Operating 7.78 11.17 8.00 1.00 (-30.4 pct) (+86.2 pct) (+2.9 pct) (-70.3 pct) Recurring loss 2.92 5.11 6.00 0 mln (+529.4 pct) Net 14.63 531 mln Net 1.00 loss 4.00 (-93.2 pct) EPS 39.85 yen 1.49 yen 2.72 yen loss 10.89 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.