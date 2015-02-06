FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kubota -2014/15 div forecast
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kubota -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -
              Kubota Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      28.00 yen                      
  -Q4 Div         16.00 yen                      
  NOTE - Kubota Corpis a major maker of farm equipment and machinery.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

