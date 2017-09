(Adds operating profit) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dentsu Inc PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 734.81 755.50 Operating 23.23 21.90 Recurring 43.33 37.00 Net 33.38 25.20 EPS 115.74 yen 87.39 yen NOTE - Dentsu Inc is a major advertising agency. Also competitive in sports events. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.