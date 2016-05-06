FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Sekido -2015/16 parent results
May 6, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Sekido -2015/16 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 6 (Reuters)- 
Sekido Co Ltd 
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

            13 months ended    Year ended       Year to        NEXT
              Mar 20, 2016    Feb 20, 2015   Mar 20, 2017      YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY       COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST     H1 FORECAST
  Sales           10.60           10.17          9.74           4.48
                               (-14.6 pct)
  Operating   loss 290 mln    loss 686 mln      100 mln     loss 70 mln
  Recurring   loss 374 mln    loss 758 mln      40 mln      loss 100 mln
  Net         loss 460 mln    loss 855 mln      10 mln      loss 120 mln
  EPS        loss 32.52 yen  loss 60.37 yen    0.71 yen    loss 8.47 yen
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL

NOTE - Sekido Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9878.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
