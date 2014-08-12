FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 12, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 8 (Reuters)- 
             Nexyz Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended            Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013             Sep 30, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO                 LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS                FORECAST   
  Sales             5.48                5.15                7.80 - 8.50 
                 (+6.3 pct)          (-6.1 pct)            (+3.8 - +13.1 pct)
  Operating        45 mln           loss 193 mln         500 mln - 600 mln
                                                          (+24.5 - +49.4 pct)
  Recurring        52 mln           loss 195 mln         500 mln - 600 mln
                                                          (+22.9 - +47.5 pct)
  Net            loss 96 mln        loss 180 mln         250 mln - 300 mln
                                                          (-81.4 - -77.7 pct)
  EPS           loss 7.61 yen      loss 14.25 yen      19.70 yen - 23.63 yen
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen                 5.00 yen
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             5.00 yen                 5.00 yen
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.