TABLE-Kyocera -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kyocera -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              714.33              699.66          1.58 trln  
                   (+2.1 pct)          (+15.0 pct)      (+9.2 pct)  
  Operating           54.75               58.20           135.00    
                   (-5.9 pct)         (+124.8 pct)      (+12.0 pct) 
  Pretax              68.12               69.05           158.00    
                   (-1.4 pct)          (+93.3 pct)      (+8.0 pct)  
  Net                 43.65               42.93            97.00    
                   (+1.7 pct)          (+69.2 pct)      (+9.3 pct)  
  EPS              118.98 yen          117.02 yen       264.40 yen  
  EPS Diluted      118.98 yen          117.02 yen                   
  Ann Div                                                80.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           40.00 yen           80.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
