REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -2013/14 group results (SEC)
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes second revenues to revenues(excluding financing costs))
Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues        1.83 trln       2.08 trln                              
                 (-11.9 pct)     (+12.3 pct)                             
  Revenues(excluding financing costs)
                  1.56 trln       1.81 trln                              
                 (+18.1 pct)     (+18.1 pct)                             
  Operating
  Pretax           361.61          237.73                                
                 (+52.1 pct)    (+179.8 pct)                             
  Net              213.59          107.23                                
                 (+99.2 pct)    (+825.8 pct)                             
  EPS             57.57 yen       29.04 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     55.81 yen       28.37 yen                              
  Ann Div         17.00 yen       8.00 yen                               
  -Q2 Div         8.00 yen        2.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div         9.00 yen        6.00 yen                               
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
