TABLE-Canon -2014 group results (SEC)

Jan 28 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.73 trln 3.73 trln 3.90 trln (-0.1 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 363.49 337.28 380.00 (+7.8 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) Pretax 383.24 347.60 390.00 (+10.3 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 254.80 230.48 260.00 (+10.5 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) EPS 229.03 yen 200.78 yen 238.13 yen EPS Diluted 229.03 yen 200.78 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 85.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.