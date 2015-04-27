TABLE-Kyocera -2014/15 parent results

Apr 27 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 634.98 634.91 (+0.0 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 21.97 27.82 (-21.0 pct) (-1.5 pct) Recurring 82.59 77.59 (+6.4 pct) (+20.1 pct) Net 67.68 64.77 (+4.5 pct) (+23.3 pct) EPS 184.49 yen 176.54 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.