REFILE-TABLE-IVY Cosmetics -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 10 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.00 2.98 4.80 - 5.00 (+0.5 pct) (-13.1 pct) (+1.9 - +6.2 pct) Operating 95 mln 4 mln 510 mln - 610 mln (-98.2 pct) (+7.9 - +29.1 pct) Recurring 100 mln 5 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (-97.7 pct) (+6.0 - +27.2 pct) Net 43 mln loss 35 mln 300 mln - 360 mln (-31.3 - -17.6 pct) EPS 2.02 yen loss 1.66 yen 13.87 yen - 16.64 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.