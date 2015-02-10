FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-IVY Cosmetics -9-MTH group results
February 10, 2015

REFILE-TABLE-IVY Cosmetics -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 10 (Reuters)- 
             IVY Cosmetics Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended     9 months ended          Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013          Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS              FORECAST   
  Sales             3.00                2.98               4.80 - 5.00 
                 (+0.5 pct)          (-13.1 pct)          (+1.9 - +6.2 pct) 
  Operating        95 mln               4 mln           510 mln - 610 mln 
                                     (-98.2 pct)          (+7.9 - +29.1 pct) 
  Recurring        100 mln              5 mln           500 mln - 600 mln 
                                     (-97.7 pct)          (+6.0 - +27.2 pct)
  Net              43 mln            loss 35 mln        300 mln - 360 mln
                                                         (-31.3 - -17.6 pct) 
  EPS             2.02 yen          loss 1.66 yen     13.87 yen - 16.64 yen 
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen              10.00 yen  
  -Q2 div            NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                             5.00 yen              10.00 yen 
  NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
