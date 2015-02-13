FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Dle -6-MTH parent results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 13, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Dle -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
             Dle Inc. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended             Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013            Jun 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO                 LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS                FORECAST   
  Sales              842 mln             971 mln              2.20 - 2.62 
                   (-13.2 pct)                              (+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
  Operating          101 mln             189 mln           433 mln - 557 mln
                   (-46.7 pct)                              (+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
  Recurring          109 mln             186 mln           427 mln - 551 mln 
                   (-41.1 pct)                              (+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
  Net                69 mln              249 mln           271 mln - 351 mln 
                   (-72.2 pct)                              (-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
  EPS               4.20 yen            19.32 yen        16.47 yen - 21.31 yen 
  EPS Diluted       3.82 yen                                        
  Ann Div                                  NIL                    NIL    
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                                  NIL                    NIL     
  NOTE - Dle Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.