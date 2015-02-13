REFILE-TABLE-Dle -6-MTH parent results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Dle Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 842 mln 971 mln 2.20 - 2.62 (-13.2 pct) (+26.3 - +50.4 pct) Operating 101 mln 189 mln 433 mln - 557 mln (-46.7 pct) (+39.6 - +79.4 pct) Recurring 109 mln 186 mln 427 mln - 551 mln (-41.1 pct) (+51.0 - +94.7 pct) Net 69 mln 249 mln 271 mln - 351 mln (-72.2 pct) (-12.0 - +13.9 pct) EPS 4.20 yen 19.32 yen 16.47 yen - 21.31 yen EPS Diluted 3.82 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Dle Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.