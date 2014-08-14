FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
August 14, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 14 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales               84.39               80.99        124.36 - 127.22    
                   (+4.2 pct)          (+52.1 pct)    (+2.9 - +5.3 pct) 
  Operating           31.13               34.14         41.88 - 44.18     
                   (-8.8 pct)          (+22.5 pct)     (-16.9 - -12.3 pct) 
  Pretax              29.03               36.79         40.27 - 42.57      
                   (-21.1 pct)         (+36.3 pct)     (-20.5 - -15.9 pct)
  Net                 20.23               26.52         27.57 - 29.28     
                   (-23.7 pct)         (+30.1 pct)     (-20.3 - -15.3 pct)
  EPS Basic         46.13 yen           60.73 yen   63.18 yen - 67.12 yen
  EPS Diluted       45.45 yen           59.63 yen                   
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

