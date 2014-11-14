FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Dle -Q1 parent results
November 14, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Dle -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 14 (Reuters)- 
             Dle Inc. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended         Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013       Jun 30, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO            LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS           FORECAST   
  Sales            352 mln                              2.20 - 2.62
                                                      (+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
  Operating      loss 20 mln                         433 mln - 557 mln
                                                      (+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
  Recurring      loss 17 mln                         427 mln - 551 mln
                                                      (+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
  Net            loss 11 mln                         271 mln - 351 mln
                                                     (-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
  EPS           loss 0.71 yen                       16.47 yen - 21.31 yen
  Ann Div                                nil                nil     
  -Q2 div                                nil                nil     
  -Q4 div                                nil                nil     
  NOTE - Dle Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
