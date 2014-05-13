FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Eisai -2013/14 group results
#Healthcare
May 13, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Eisai -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 13 (Reuters)- 
          Eisai Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
    (Based on JPS)(Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS)
  Sales            600.36          573.66        566.00        276.00
                 (+4.7 pct)      (-11.5 pct)    (-5.6 pct)           
  Operating         71.11           70.46         53.00         20.00
                 (+0.9 pct)      (-26.4 pct)   (-20.2 pct)           
  Recurring/Pre tax         
    64.94           65.58         49.50         18.00
                 (-1.0 pct)      (-27.2 pct)   (-20.5 pct)           
  EPS/EPS Basic     32.96           48.28         35.00         12.50           
  
                 (-31.7 pct)     (-17.5 pct)    (-9.1 pct)           
  EPS            115.56 yen      169.38 yen     122.37 yen     43.83 yen
  EPS Diluted    115.46 yen      169.31 yen                              
  Ann Div        150.00 yen      150.00 yen     150.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         70.00 yen       70.00 yen      70.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         80.00 yen       80.00 yen      80.00 yen               
  NOTE - Eisai Co Ltd is a major pharmaceutical company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
