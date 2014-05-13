REFILE-TABLE-Eisai -2013/14 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 13 (Reuters)- Eisai Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST (Based on JPS)(Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS) Sales 600.36 573.66 566.00 276.00 (+4.7 pct) (-11.5 pct) (-5.6 pct) Operating 71.11 70.46 53.00 20.00 (+0.9 pct) (-26.4 pct) (-20.2 pct) Recurring/Pre tax 64.94 65.58 49.50 18.00 (-1.0 pct) (-27.2 pct) (-20.5 pct) EPS/EPS Basic 32.96 48.28 35.00 12.50 (-31.7 pct) (-17.5 pct) (-9.1 pct) EPS 115.56 yen 169.38 yen 122.37 yen 43.83 yen EPS Diluted 115.46 yen 169.31 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen 150.00 yen 150.00 yen -Q2 Div 70.00 yen 70.00 yen 70.00 yen -Q4 Div 80.00 yen 80.00 yen 80.00 yen NOTE - Eisai Co Ltd is a major pharmaceutical company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .