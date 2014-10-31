FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -6-MTH parent results
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Change second "revenues" in the table to "net revenues")
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
             Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues            1.80                2.11                      
                   (-14.7 pct)         (+55.4 pct)                  
  Net Revenues        1.79                2.10
                   (-15.0 pct)                                      
  Operating          452 mln             706 mln                    
                   (-35.9 pct)        (+228.3 pct)                  
  Recurring          457 mln             704 mln                    
                   (-35.1 pct)        (+238.9 pct)                  
  Net                435 mln             640 mln                    
                   (-32.0 pct)        (+234.4 pct)                  
  EPS               10.77 yen           16.19 yen                   
  EPS Diluted                           15.86 yen                   
  Ann Div                               6.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               6.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
