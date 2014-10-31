REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -6-MTH parent results

(Change second "revenues" in the table to "net revenues") Oct 31 (Reuters)- Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.80 2.11 (-14.7 pct) (+55.4 pct) Net Revenues 1.79 2.10 (-15.0 pct) Operating 452 mln 706 mln (-35.9 pct) (+228.3 pct) Recurring 457 mln 704 mln (-35.1 pct) (+238.9 pct) Net 435 mln 640 mln (-32.0 pct) (+234.4 pct) EPS 10.77 yen 16.19 yen EPS Diluted 15.86 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)