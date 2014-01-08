FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-CFS Corporation -9-MTH parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2014 / 7:03 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-CFS Corporation -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 8 (Reuters)- 
             CFS Corporation 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Nov 30, 2013        Nov 20, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               87.98               81.40           116.00    
                                       (+3.8 pct)                   
  Operating            1.40              233 mln            1.80    
                                       (-78.8 pct)                  
  Recurring            1.49              665 mln            1.90    
                                       (-49.4 pct)                  
  Net                558 mln             301 mln          300 mln   
  EPS               16.10 yen           8.69 yen         8.65 yen   
  EPS Diluted       16.08 yen           8.68 yen                    
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  -Q2 div           4.00 yen            4.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
