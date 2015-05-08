FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ota Floriculture Auction -2014/15 group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds profit attributable to owners ofthe parent forecast)
May 8 (Reuters) -
              Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            27.76                        
  Operating       195 mln                       
  Recurring       237 mln                     
profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
    165 mln
   EPS            32.56 yen                      
  NOTE - Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd is a major flower wholesaler.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
 

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

