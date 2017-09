TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.09 trln 861.71 1.50 trln (+26.0 pct) (+23.9 pct) Operating 144.65 79.74 196.00 (+81.4 pct) (+61.5 pct) Pretax 155.50 82.09 206.00 (+89.4 pct) (+62.0 pct) Net 96.01 48.54 122.50 (+97.8 pct) (+56.9 pct) EPS 76.44 yen 38.65 yen 97.54 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.