Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 729.00 660.00 Operating 100.00 78.00 PreTax 105.00 80.00 Net 67.00 50.00 EPS 53.35 yen 39.81 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.