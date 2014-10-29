FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Makita Corp -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)
October 29, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Makita Corp -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -
              Makita Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales           207.60           193.50     
  Operating        37.90            31.00     
  PreTax           37.00            31.20     
  Net              25.50            20.80     
  EPS           187.86 yen       153.24 yen   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

