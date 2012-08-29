FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Ain Pharmaciez -Q1 group results
August 29, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Ain Pharmaciez -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUGUST 29 (Reuters)- 
             Ain Pharmaciez Inc. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                    3 months ended   3 months ended    Year to 
                    Jul 31, 2012     Jul 31, 2011      Apr 30, 2013 
                    LATEST           YEAR-AGO          LATEST 
                    RESULTS          RESULT            FORECAST 
  Sales              36.26             33.94             157.50     
                    (+6.8 pct)       (+10.2 pct)        (+10.3 pct) 
  Operating           2.26              2.25              11.51     
                    (+0.3 pct)       (+43.9 pct)        (+12.3 pct) 
  Recurring           2.33              2.27              11.63     
                    (+2.4 pct)       (+43.9 pct)        (+10.3 pct) 
  Net                  912 mln          1.05               6.01     
                   (-12.9 pct)       (+46.6 pct)        (+22.7 pct) 
  EPS                57.22 yen         65.71 yen         376.94 yen 
  EPS Diluted                                    
  Annual div                           50.00 yen          60.00 yen 
    -Q1 div                                      
    -Q2 div                                  nil                nil 
    -Q3 div                                                         
    -Q4 div                            50.00 yen          60.00 yen 
  NOTE - Ain Pharmaciez Inc. is a major dispensing pharmacy. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

