CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2015/16 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
    Apr 14 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 Year ended    6 months ended     Year to       NEXT
                Feb 29, 2016    Feb 28, 2015   Feb 28, 2017     YEAR
                   LATEST                         COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            528.40          191.99         630.00        309.10
                                                (+19.2 pct)  (+33.8 pct)
  Operating         18.76            6.00          21.80          9.45
                                                (+16.2 pct)  (+23.2 pct)
  Recurring         20.38            6.61          23.70         10.40
                                                (+16.3 pct)  (+26.8 pct)
  Net                9.53            3.60
  Net                                              12.80          5.90
                                                (+34.3 pct)  (+33.7 pct)
  EPS            195.46 yen       81.73 yen     246.25 yen    113.50 yen
  EPS Diluted    195.27 yen       81.67 yen
  Ann Div         42.00 yen       19.00 yen      50.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         20.00 yen                      25.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         22.00 yen       19.00 yen      25.00 yen

NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3141.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
