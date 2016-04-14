CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2015/16 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 6 months ended Year to NEXT Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2017 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 528.40 191.99 630.00 309.10 (+19.2 pct) (+33.8 pct) Operating 18.76 6.00 21.80 9.45 (+16.2 pct) (+23.2 pct) Recurring 20.38 6.61 23.70 10.40 (+16.3 pct) (+26.8 pct) Net 9.53 3.60 Net 12.80 5.90 (+34.3 pct) (+33.7 pct) EPS 195.46 yen 81.73 yen 246.25 yen 113.50 yen EPS Diluted 195.27 yen 81.67 yen Ann Div 42.00 yen 19.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 19.00 yen 25.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3141.T