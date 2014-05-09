TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2013/14 group results

May 9 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.94 trln 2.58 trln 3.00 trln 1.40 trln (+14.0 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+2.2 pct) Operating 187.75 144.56 188.00 91.00 (+29.9 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+0.8 pct) Recurring 197.84 155.59 198.00 93.00 (+27.2 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+0.6 pct) Net 107.48 80.39 115.00 55.00 (+33.7 pct) (+49.2 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+6.5 pct) EPS 191.60 yen 143.31 yen 205.00 yen 98.04 yen EPS Diluted 191.57 yen 131.67 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 18.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 10.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.