TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 3.72 trln 3.71 trln 7.75 trln (+0.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 176.98 146.59 350.00 (+20.7 pct) (+67.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) Pretax 121.90 207.41 160.00 (-41.2 pct) (-22.4 pct) Net 80.93 169.33 175.00 (-52.2 pct) (+45.3 pct) EPS 35.01 yen 73.25 yen 75.71 yen EPS Diluted 35.01 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 8.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.