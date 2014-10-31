FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 7:34 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             3.72 trln           3.71 trln        7.75 trln  
                   (+0.4 pct)          (+1.9 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating          176.98              146.59           350.00    
                   (+20.7 pct)         (+67.8 pct)      (+14.7 pct) 
  Pretax             121.90              207.41           160.00    
                   (-41.2 pct)                          (-22.4 pct) 
  Net                 80.93              169.33           175.00    
                   (-52.2 pct)                          (+45.3 pct) 
  EPS               35.01 yen           73.25 yen        75.71 yen  
  EPS Diluted       35.01 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           8.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               8.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

