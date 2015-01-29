FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)
January 29, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs))
Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues          1.42 trln           1.38 trln                   
                   (+2.9 pct)          (+1.6 pct)                   
  Revenues          1.17 trln           1.17 trln                   
                   (+0.6 pct)          (+0.6 pct)                   
  Pretax             241.80              273.05                     
                   (-11.4 pct)        (+301.3 pct)                  
  Net                142.77              152.34                     
                   (-6.3 pct)         (+514.0 pct)                  
  EPS               39.06 yen           41.09 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       38.03 yen           39.83 yen                   
  Ann Div                               17.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           6.00 yen            8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               9.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

