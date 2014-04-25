FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -2013/14 group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 25, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds figures in latest results and year ago result)
Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
          NTT DoCoMo Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues      4.46 trln       4.47 trln      4.59 trln               
               (-0.2 pct)      (+5.4 pct)      (+2.9 pct)               
  Operating      819.20          837.18         750.00                 
               (-2.1 pct)      (-4.3 pct)     (-8.4 pct)               
  Pretax         833.05          833.34         758.00                 
               (+0.0 pct)      (-5.0 pct)     (-9.0 pct)               
  Net            464.73          491.03         480.00                 
               (-5.4 pct)      (+5.8 pct)     (+3.3 pct)               
  EPS
  EPS Basic    112.07 yen      118.41 yen     120.40 yen               
  Ann Div                     6,000.00 yen     60.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div     3,000.00 yen    3,000.00 yen     30.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       30.00 yen     3,000.00 yen     30.00 yen               
  NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off 
 from NTT in 1991. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.