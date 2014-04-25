REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -2013/14 group results (SEC)

(Adds figures in latest results and year ago result) Apr 25 (Reuters)- NTT DoCoMo Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 4.46 trln 4.47 trln 4.59 trln (-0.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 819.20 837.18 750.00 (-2.1 pct) (-4.3 pct) (-8.4 pct) Pretax 833.05 833.34 758.00 (+0.0 pct) (-5.0 pct) (-9.0 pct) Net 464.73 491.03 480.00 (-5.4 pct) (+5.8 pct) (+3.3 pct) EPS EPS Basic 112.07 yen 118.41 yen 120.40 yen Ann Div 6,000.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 Div 3,000.00 yen 3,000.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 3,000.00 yen 30.00 yen NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .