CORRECTED-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -2014 group results

Chiome Bioscience Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 277 mln 434 mln 670 mln Operating loss 865 mln loss 708 mln loss 1.97 Recurring loss 883 mln loss 706 mln loss 1.92 Net loss 863 mln loss 757 mln loss 1.92 EPS loss 42.36 yen loss 39.62 yen loss 87.55 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL