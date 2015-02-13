FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -2014 group results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 13, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -2014 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Chiome Bioscience Inc. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
            9 months ended      Year ended        Year to        NEXT   
              Dec 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2015      YEAR     
                 LATEST                          COMPANY       COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS        FORECAST     H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          277 mln         434 mln         670 mln                 
  Operating   loss 865 mln    loss 708 mln      loss 1.97                
  Recurring   loss 883 mln    loss 706 mln      loss 1.92                
  Net         loss 863 mln    loss 757 mln      loss 1.92                
  EPS        loss 42.36 yen  loss 39.62 yen  loss 87.55 yen              
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL             NIL                   
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL             NIL                   
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL             NIL                   
  NOTE - Chiome Bioscience Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.