October 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Honda Motor -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -
              Honda Motor Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales         12.75 trln        12.80 trln    
  Operating       770.00            770.00      
  PreTax          765.00            755.00      
  Net             565.00            600.00      
  EPS Basic     313.49 yen        332.91 yen    
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
