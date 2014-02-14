CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2013 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 14.17 17.90 28.00 (+4.3 pct) Operating 25 mln loss 132 mln 10 mln Recurring 26 mln loss 184 mln Net 20 mln loss 455 mln EPS 2.95 yen loss 73.50 yen EPS Diluted 2.93 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.