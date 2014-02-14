FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Red Planet Japan -Q1 group results
#Entertainment Production
February 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Red Planet Japan -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
             Red Planet Japan, Inc. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to  
                Dec 31, 2013        Nov 30, 2012      Sep 30, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST   
  Sales            459 mln             425 mln            2.40     
  Operating      loss 98 mln            0 mln         loss 250 mln 
  Recurring      loss 99 mln         loss 34 mln      loss 250 mln 
  Net           loss 100 mln         loss 33 mln      loss 250 mln 
  EPS           loss 1.63 yen       loss 1.19 yen    loss 4.54 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil              nil      
  -Q2 div                                nil              nil      
  -Q4 div                                nil              nil      
  NOTE - Red Planet Japan, Inc. distributes indie music CDs. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

