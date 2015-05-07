FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Gaban -2014/15 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gaban -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Gaban  Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
               Year ended   13 months ended     Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           8.56            8.75           9.25                  
                                              (+8.1 pct)               
  Operating    loss 75 mln       36 mln         10 mln                 
  Recurring    loss 19 mln       93 mln         35 mln                 
  Net          loss 48 mln        3 mln                                
  Net                                            5 mln                 
  EPS         loss 4.41 yen     0.35 yen       0.45 yen                
  Ann Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

