CORRECTED-TABLE-Otsuka Holdings -2013/14 group results
#Healthcare
May 14, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Otsuka Holdings -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended      9 months     NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           1.45 trln       1.22 trln      1.20 trln      795.00   
                 (+19.3 pct)     (+5.5 pct)                  (+13.7 pct) 
  Operating        198.70          169.66         190.00        120.00   
                 (+17.1 pct)     (+14.1 pct)                  (+7.4 pct) 
  Recurring        215.24          184.46         195.00        125.00   
                 (+16.7 pct)     (+21.3 pct)                  (+2.5 pct) 
  Net              150.99          122.43         130.00         83.00   
                 (+23.3 pct)     (+32.8 pct)                  (-4.6 pct) 
  EPS            278.07 yen      221.90 yen     240.01 yen    153.24 yen 
  EPS Diluted    277.52 yen      221.41 yen                              
  Ann Div         65.00 yen       58.00 yen      75.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         30.00 yen       28.00 yen      35.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         35.00 yen       30.00 yen      40.00 yen               
  NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
