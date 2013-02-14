FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kirin HD -2012 group results
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Kirin HD -2012 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
          Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2012    Dec 31, 2011   Dec 31, 2013     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.19 trln       2.07 trln      2.29 trln    1.09 trln  
                 (+5.5 pct)      (-4.9 pct)     (+4.7 pct)    (+4.6 pct) 
  Operating        153.02          142.86         155.00        58.00    
                 (+7.1 pct)      (-5.8 pct)     (+1.3 pct)    (+1.4 pct) 
  Recurring        138.45          136.82         132.00                 
                 (+1.2 pct)      (-2.9 pct)     (-4.7 pct)               
  Net               56.20            7.41          90.00                 
                (+658.7 pct)     (-35.0 pct)    (+60.1 pct)              
  EPS             58.44 yen       7.70 yen       93.60 yen               
  EPS Diluted     57.31 yen       7.14 yen                               
  Ann Div         29.00 yen       27.00 yen      36.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         13.50 yen       13.50 yen      18.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         15.50 yen       13.50 yen      18.00 yen               
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
