CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -2013/14 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Gaban  Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
            13 months ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2014    Feb 28, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           7.98            7.29                                 
                               (+5.6 pct)                              
  Operating    loss 58 mln       139 mln                               
                              (+114.1 pct)                             
  Recurring    loss 5 mln        198 mln                               
                               (+88.4 pct)                             
  Net          loss 49 mln       131 mln                               
  EPS         loss 4.53 yen     11.93 yen                              
  Ann Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
