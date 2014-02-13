FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kozo Keikaku Engineering -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dividend forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
             Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Jun 30, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             3.74                3.25                      
                 (+14.9 pct)         (+23.1 pct)                  
  Operating     loss 117 mln        loss 453 mln                  
  Recurring     loss 144 mln        loss 487 mln                  
  Net           loss 111 mln        loss 292 mln                  
  EPS          loss 20.17 yen      loss 51.43 yen                 
  Ann Div                             20.00 yen        20.00 yen - 30.00 yen                   
     
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                           
  -Q4 div                             20.00 yen        20.00 yen - 30.00 yen                   
     
  NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

