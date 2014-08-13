FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Gree -2013/14 group results
August 13, 2014

REFILE-TABLE-Gree -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 13 (Reuters)- 
          Gree Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended    3 months to          
                Jun 30, 2014    Jun 30, 2013   Sep 30, 2015          
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY         
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales            125.60          152.24          26.00                      
                 (-17.5 pct)     (-3.8 pct)     (-26.4 pct)                     
   
  Operating         35.01           48.62           5.50                     
                 (-28.0 pct)     (-41.2 pct)    (-43.8 pct)                     
   
  Recurring         36.06           53.26           5.50                     
                 (-32.3 pct)     (-35.0 pct)    (-43.1 pct)                     
   
  Net               17.35           22.51           3.30                     
                 (-23.0 pct)     (-53.1 pct)    (+37.2 pct)                     
   
  EPS             74.31 yen       96.83 yen      14.00 yen                      
 
  EPS Diluted     72.83 yen       93.84 yen                              
  Ann Div         11.00 yen       14.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil                                 
  -Q4 Div         11.00 yen       14.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Gree Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

