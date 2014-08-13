REFILE-TABLE-Gree -2013/14 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Gree Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 125.60 152.24 26.00 (-17.5 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-26.4 pct) Operating 35.01 48.62 5.50 (-28.0 pct) (-41.2 pct) (-43.8 pct) Recurring 36.06 53.26 5.50 (-32.3 pct) (-35.0 pct) (-43.1 pct) Net 17.35 22.51 3.30 (-23.0 pct) (-53.1 pct) (+37.2 pct) EPS 74.31 yen 96.83 yen 14.00 yen EPS Diluted 72.83 yen 93.84 yen Ann Div 11.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 11.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Gree Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .