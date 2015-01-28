FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds all EPS Diluted figures and Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast)
Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.82 trln           1.77 trln        2.48 trln  
                 (+2.3 pct)          (+10.1 pct)      (+1.6 pct)  
  Operating        124.43               99.63           170.00    
                 (+24.9 pct)         (+52.4 pct)      (+20.7 pct) 
  Pretax           153.18              114.19           190.00    
                 (+34.1 pct)         (+81.7 pct)      (+20.9 pct) 
  Net               93.86               62.49           110.00    
                 (+50.2 pct)        (+116.6 pct)      (+35.8 pct) 
  EPS            194.73 yen          129.68 yen       228.15 yen 
  EPS Diluted    194.15 yen          129.35 yen    
  Ann Div                             50.00 yen        60.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         25.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             30.00 yen        35.00 yen
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

