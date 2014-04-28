FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2014

TABLE-Kyocera -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           1.45 trln       1.28 trln      1.58 trln               
                 (+13.1 pct)     (+7.5 pct)     (+9.2 pct)               
  Operating        120.58           76.93         135.00                 
                 (+56.8 pct)     (-21.2 pct)    (+12.0 pct)              
  Pretax           146.27          101.36         158.00                 
                 (+44.3 pct)     (-11.8 pct)    (+8.0 pct)               
  Net               88.76           66.47          97.00                 
                 (+33.5 pct)     (-16.2 pct)    (+9.3 pct)               
  EPS            241.93 yen      181.18 yen     264.40 yen               
  EPS Diluted    241.93 yen      181.18 yen                              
  Ann Div                        120.00 yen      80.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         80.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         40.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
