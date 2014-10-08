FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(IFRS)
#Healthcare
October 8, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(IFRS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds pretax profit forecast, net profit forecast, EPS basic
forecast. Net profit is net profit attributable to shareholders)
    Oct 8(Reuters)- - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months              6 months
                   to Sep 30, 2014       to Sep 30, 2014
                            LATEST              PREVIOUS
                          FORECAST              FORECAST
  Revenues                   62.30                 68.10
  Operating                   3.20                 10.30
  Pretax                      4.80                 11.75
  Net                         3.40                  8.60
  EPS Basic              32.07 yen             81.12 yen

  NOTE - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a drug maker strong in
prescription drugs.(Figures are reported based on international
accounting rules (IFRS).)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

