CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-FamilyMart -9-MTH group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 7, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-FamilyMart -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects the table as follows)
Jan 7 (Reuters)- 
             FamilyMart Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Nov 30, 2013        Nov 30, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Gross Operating Revenues                                       
               260.23              257.11           351.70     
                 (+1.2 pct)          (+3.0 pct)       (+5.3 pct) 
  Operating         36.26               36.12            45.10    
                 (+0.4 pct)          (+3.0 pct)       (+4.6 pct)  
  Recurring         39.78               37.85            47.80    
                 (+5.1 pct)          (+1.6 pct)       (+5.3 pct)  
  Net               19.85               21.95            22.50    
                 (-9.5 pct)          (+47.8 pct)      (-10.1 pct) 
  EPS            209.15 yen          231.20 yen       237.02 yen  
  Ann Div                            100.00 yen       102.00 yen  
  -Q2 div         51.00 yen           46.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                             54.00 yen        51.00 yen  
  NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
