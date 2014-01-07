CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-FamilyMart -9-MTH group results

(Company corrects the table as follows) Jan 7 (Reuters)- FamilyMart Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Gross Operating Revenues  260.23 257.11 351.70 (+1.2 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 36.26 36.12 45.10 (+0.4 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+4.6 pct) Recurring 39.78 37.85 47.80 (+5.1 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+5.3 pct) Net 19.85 21.95 22.50 (-9.5 pct) (+47.8 pct) (-10.1 pct) EPS 209.15 yen 231.20 yen 237.02 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 102.00 yen -Q2 div 51.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q4 div 54.00 yen 51.00 yen NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .