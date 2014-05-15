FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Hiramatsu -2013/14 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Hiramatsu -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 15 (Reuters)- 
          Hiramatsu Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
               6 months ended      Year ended     Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Sep 30, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             5.66            11.50          12.14         5.64    
                                 (+3.7 pct)                              
  Operating         1.43             2.85           3.26         1.29    
                                 (+47.7 pct)                             
  Recurring         1.42             2.88           3.26         1.30    
                                 (+50.9 pct)                             
  Net              884 mln           1.77           2.05       805 mln   
                                 (+63.8 pct)                             
  EPS             23.28 yen       43.06 yen      51.99 yen    20.39 yen  
  EPS Diluted     22.89 yen       42.20 yen                              
  Ann Div         7.53 yen        14.00 yen      15.60 yen               
  -Q2 Div                         5.75 yen       7.50 yen                
  -Q4 Div         7.53 yen        8.25 yen       8.10 yen                
  NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
