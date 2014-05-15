CORRECTED-TABLE-Hiramatsu -2013/14 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 15 (Reuters)- Hiramatsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.66 11.50 12.14 5.64 (+3.7 pct) Operating 1.43 2.85 3.26 1.29 (+47.7 pct) Recurring 1.42 2.88 3.26 1.30 (+50.9 pct) Net 884 mln 1.77 2.05 805 mln (+63.8 pct) EPS 23.28 yen 43.06 yen 51.99 yen 20.39 yen EPS Diluted 22.89 yen 42.20 yen Ann Div 7.53 yen 14.00 yen 15.60 yen -Q2 Div 5.75 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.53 yen 8.25 yen 8.10 yen NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)