August 14, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

11 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Jun 30, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.65 3.50

(+0.0 pct) Operating 89 mln 142 mln

(+4.3 pct) Recurring 76 mln 139 mln

(+4.0 pct) Net 36 mln 0 mln

-98.5 pct EPS 6.05 yen 0.13 yen EPS Diluted 5.96 yen 0.13 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

