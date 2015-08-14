CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -2014/15 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
11 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Jun 30, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.65 3.50
(+0.0 pct) Operating 89 mln 142 mln
(+4.3 pct) Recurring 76 mln 139 mln
(+4.0 pct) Net 36 mln 0 mln
-98.5 pct EPS 6.05 yen 0.13 yen EPS Diluted 5.96 yen 0.13 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.