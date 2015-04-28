FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kappa Create HD -2014/15 group results
April 28, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kappa Create HD -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
           13 months ended       Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
               Mar 31, 2015     Feb 28, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS          RESULTS        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           87.64            93.37           91.16        45.93    
                                 (-0.8 pct)                              
  Operating      462 mln         loss 1.86          2.70         1.46    
  Recurring      807 mln         loss 1.89          2.95         1.59    
  Net           loss 13.46       loss 7.10                               
  Net                                               2.77         1.36    
  EPS        loss 316.13 yen  loss 179.04 yen    57.05 yen    27.94 yen  
  Ann Div          NIL              NIL                                  
  -Q2 Div          NIL              NIL                                  
  -Q4 Div          NIL              NIL                                  
  NOTE - Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
