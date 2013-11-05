REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix Holdings -6M group forecast

(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters) - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 61.70 59.00 - 63.00 Operating 4.70 loss 2.00 - 0 mln Recurring 5.70 loss 2.00 - 0 mln Net 2.60 loss 1.30 - 0 mln EPS 22.58 yen loss 11.3 yen - 0 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .