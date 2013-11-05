FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix Holdings -6M group forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix Holdings -6M group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 5 (Reuters) -
              Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2013     Sep 30, 2013  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales           61.70           59.00 - 63.00                
  Operating        4.70       loss 2.00 - 0 mln                     
  Recurring        5.70       loss 2.00 - 0 mln                      
  Net              2.60       loss 1.30 - 0 mln                      
  EPS           22.58 yen loss 11.3 yen - 0 yen                    
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content
makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

