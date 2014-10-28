FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Matsui Securities -6-MTH parent results
#Financials
October 28, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Matsui Securities -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes Second revenues in table to net revenues, changes dateline to Oct 28)
Oct 28 (Reuters)- 
             Matsui Securities Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues            16.31               22.19                     
                   (-26.5 pct)        (+184.1 pct)                  
  Net Revenues        15.63               21.60                     
                   (-27.6 pct)                                      
  Operating           10.31               15.62                     
                   (-34.0 pct)        (+481.0 pct)                  
  Recurring           10.38               15.67                     
                   (-33.8 pct)        (+475.3 pct)                  
  Net                  6.47                9.44                     
                   (-31.4 pct)        (+427.2 pct)                  
  EPS               25.20 yen           36.75 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       25.20 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div           20.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               20.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

