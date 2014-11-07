FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Mobcast -9-MTH group results
November 7, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Mobcast -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
             Mobcast Inc. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended         Year to
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013       Dec 31, 2014
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO            LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS           FORECAST
  Sales               2.94                3.91            3.90 - 4.10
                   (-24.7 pct)                          (-24.7 - -20.8 pct)
  Operating          220 mln          loss 144 mln     250 mln - 300 mln
  Recurring          221 mln          loss 110 mln     250 mln - 300 mln
  Net                134 mln          loss 135 mln     130 mln - 160 mln
  EPS               9.61 yen         loss 10.03 yen   9.26 yen - 11.40 yen
  EPS Diluted       9.47 yen                                        
  Ann Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                  nil              nil     
  NOTE - Mobcast Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
