May 15, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Dle -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 15 (Reuters)- 
             Dle Inc. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Mar 31, 2015        Mar 31, 2014     Jun 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               1.36                1.34            2.20 - 2.62
                   (+1.9 pct)                          (+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
  Operating          250 mln             248 mln       433 mln - 557 mln
                   (+0.6 pct)                          (+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
  Recurring          258 mln             228 mln       427 mln - 551 mln
                   (+13.1 pct)                         (+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
  Net                164 mln             270 mln       271 mln - 351 mln
                   (-39.3 pct)                         (-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
  EPS               9.97 yen            20.74 yen      16.47 yen - 21.31 yen 
  EPS Diluted       9.09 yen            18.25 yen                   
  Ann Div                                  NIL              NIL 
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                                  NIL              NIL
  NOTE - Dle Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
