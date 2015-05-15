REFILE-TABLE-Dle -9-MTH parent results

(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters)- Dle Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.36 1.34 2.20 - 2.62 (+1.9 pct) (+26.3 - +50.4 pct) Operating 250 mln 248 mln 433 mln - 557 mln (+0.6 pct) (+39.6 - +79.4 pct) Recurring 258 mln 228 mln 427 mln - 551 mln (+13.1 pct) (+51.0 - +94.7 pct) Net 164 mln 270 mln 271 mln - 351 mln (-39.3 pct) (-12.0 - +13.9 pct) EPS 9.97 yen 20.74 yen 16.47 yen - 21.31 yen EPS Diluted 9.09 yen 18.25 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Dle Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)