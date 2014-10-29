FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 29, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
              Yahoo Japan Corp 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended     9 months to
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013       Dec 31, 2014
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO           COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT           FORECAST   
  Sales              203.27              198.04        305.97 - 307.97 
                   (+2.6 pct)                           (+1.7 - +2.4 pct)
  Operating           94.80               98.82        140.00 - 142.10
                   (-4.1 pct)                           (-5.8 - -4.4 pct)
  Pretax             104.91              104.47                     
                   (+0.4 pct)                                       
  Net                 66.62               65.25                     
                   (+2.1 pct)                                       
  EPS Basic         11.70 yen           11.35 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       11.70 yen           11.34 yen                   
  Ann Div                               4.43 yen                    
  -Q2 Div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 Div                               4.43 yen                    
  NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal 
 Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.