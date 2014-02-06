FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             2.08 trln           1.82 trln        2.85 trln  
                   (+13.9 pct)         (+1.4 pct)       (+10.5 pct) 
  Operating          134.73               92.88           180.00    
                   (+45.1 pct)         (+5.9 pct)       (+24.5 pct) 
  Recurring          139.48              101.34           190.00    
                   (+37.6 pct)         (+5.2 pct)       (+22.1 pct) 
  Net                 82.49               48.43           105.00    
                   (+70.3 pct)         (+19.2 pct)      (+30.6 pct) 
  EPS              147.04 yen           86.33 yen       187.18 yen  
  EPS Diluted      147.01 yen           79.33 yen                   
  Ann Div                               18.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
